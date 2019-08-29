|
Henry J. Relyea
Niskayuna, NY -
Henry J. Relyea, age 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Burlington, VT and was the son of the late Melvin and Cecelia Relyea. Henry served in the US Air Force. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his cherished wife, children and grandchildren.
Henry was predeceased by his son, Douglas Relyea and his stepson, Brian McCoy. He is the beloved husband of 41 years to Lynn Marshall Relyea. Henry is the father of Wendy Burbo, Elizabeth Relyea Mauer, Amber Jennings and Thomas McCoy. He is the brother of Maggie Trayah. David and Richard Relyea and the late Michael Relyea. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Henry's family on Saturday afternoon, August 31, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, County Farm Rd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019