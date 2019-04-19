|
|
Henry J. Tregidgo
South Burlington - Henry J. Tregidgo, 78, passed away on April 16, 2019. Henry was born in Paterson, NJ, August 9, 1940 to Henry and Norma (Collari) Tregidgo. He graduated from East Paterson High School. Henry married Joyce E. Woodruff in Clifton, NJ on January 11, 1964. They shared many memories and good times throughout their 55 years together.
Henry worked in the pharmaceutical business as a machinist retiring in 2002.
In his spare time, Henry enjoyed spending time with Joyce, fishing and watching his favorite movies. He was an avid NY Yankees fan.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce; daughters Debbie Pelkey and her husband Tim and Joyce Rublee and her husband Bruce; six grandchildren Kyle, Kaylyn (Mike), Courtney and Corey Pelkey and Kara (Hady) and Chelsea Rublee; one great-grandchild Ella West; three sisters Lois DeMeter, Janet Critelli and Doris Wechtler.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Ronny Tregidgo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 30 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Henry's name to Elderwood at Burlington Recreation Fund, 98 Starr Farm Road, Burlington, VT 05408.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019