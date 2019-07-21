|
Herbert G. Prakelt, MD
Port St. Lucie, FL - Herbert G. Prakelt MD, 88, died peacefully on July 4, 2019 after years of bravely fighting cancer and its aftereffects. He insisted on living independently, both in Florida and South Hero, Vermont until the very last month of his life.
Born September 11, 1930 to Gerhard and Lillian Prakelt in Germany, his family emigrated to the United States in1936 and settled in New Jersey. Later they moved to Townshend, Vermont. Herb was proud to have graduated from Long Branch, NJ High School, Springfield College and University of Vermont Medical School. He was also proud of his Navy service in the Korean War. Herb is remembered as a well-respected family doctor in Essex Junction, VT, a savvy businessman and an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his six children: Helen Prakelt Bishop (Roy), Susan Prakelt Baughman (Peter), Martha Prakelt (Lisa), James Herbert Prakelt (Karen), Elena Prakelt and Angeline Prakelt. He is also survived by his sister Lillian Goss, former wives Beverly Stevens Prakelt and Imelda Prakelt, and close friend Joe Farnham.
Also surviving are his five grandchildren: Haley Bishop Rockwood (Christopher), Emily Bishop Pelcher (Lucas), Dana Baughman, Jillian and James Prakelt. He was predeceased by his parents and infant grandson Stewart Frederick Prakelt.
A memorial service is planned at 1pm, Sunday, August 25th at the Knight Point State Park Pavilion in North Hero, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 21, 2019