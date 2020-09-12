1/1
Hilary Elizabith Malboeuf
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilary Elizabith Malboeuf

Saint Albans - Hilary Elizabith Malboeuf, age 79, passed away on September 10, 2020, at the University of Vermont McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont with family by her side.

Born September 9, 1941, in Cheviot, New Zealand to Charlotte Jane Faulkner Horgan and Patrick Alexander Horgan.

Survivors include her husband, James Malboeuf of St. Albans; her daughters, Keri Stewart and Victoria Tahana of New Zealand and Robyn Marie Tahana of Cairns, Australia and Melissa Malboeuf Jordan of Swanton, VT and son, Jordan Malboeuf of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Hilary being 1 of 6 is survived by her brothers, Patrick and wife Diana, Sean and wife, Val, Nick and wife, Sue, Keri, and wife, Rubianne and sisters, Veronica Scott, and Francis and husband, Mark Hampton, as well as 7 grandkids and 2 great grand kids.

While working at the New Zealand High Commission in Singapore she met her husband and was married in 1977. They lived in Singapore, Cairo Egypt, and Lafayette La, before retiring and returning to St. Albans.

Hilary was a stock car racer and ski diving granny, who was an avid gardener and loved her flower garden where she spent many hours getting things right.

Hilary's family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

To send the Malboeuf family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go Hilary's online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heald Funeral Home
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved