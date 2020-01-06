|
|
Hilda Loos
Colchester - Hilda Loos, 94, of Colchester, VT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the UVM McClure Miller Respite Center. Born in Union City, NJ on September 21, 1925, to Florus and Ida Loos, she was the younger of the two inseparable "Loos Girls," Erna, having passed away in 2014. Hilda lived life on her own terms, independent throughout. A devout Roman Catholic, her faith never wavered. It was a good thing to be on her prayer list. After graduating from Emerson High School, she began her long career leading to executive secretarial positions at Shell Oil and Becton Dickinson/Ivers Lee. For 30 years she served her country as a Navy WAVE, devoting many weekends and summers to that cause. It's there that she met her lifelong friend, Rosemary. Upon retirement in 1986 she moved to Colchester to be near most of her family. In good weather, she was often seen driving through the Essex area in her red convertible, to the delight of her grand-niece and friends.
Hilda loved to travel as evidenced by her massive matchbook collection, often with her mother Ida and friend Rosemary, visiting family in Austria and California, and also to Hawaii. Despite her extensive travels, she discovered the perfect martini at the Gaslight Restaurant in Essex. She loved baseball, which she enthusiastically passed on to the next generation, anything related to the Von Trapp family and the "The Sound of Music", Hogan's Heroes and JAG reruns, Downton Abbey, the performances of ice dancers Torvill and Dean...and her "idol," William F. Buckley Jr. Most of all, she loved her family.
Hilda, also known to family as Aunt Lullubelle, was the last of her familial generation, survived by her loving family; nephew and godson, Frederick "Rick" Schmitz and his wife Joy of Sparta, NJ, niece, Kathryn Plageman and husband, Michael whom she referred to as St. Michael, of Essex Junction, VT, niece, Patricia Schmitz, of Essex Junction and her loving great nieces, Kristen Schmitz, Cory Hanflink, Corinne Travis, Elizabeth Chaet, and Lindsay Schmitz and five grandnephews and one grandniece. While she is forever with us, Hilda will be sorely missed.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the awesome staff at the UVM Medical Center and at the McClure Miller Respite House.
There will be no public visiting hours held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Parish in Essex Junction at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020. Memorial contributions in Hilda's memory may be made to a . The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.
