Holly Buck
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blush Hill Country Club
141 Lonesome Trail
Waterbury, VT
Holly Buck


1955 - 2019
Holly Buck Obituary
Holly Buck

Waterbury Center - Holly Sorenson Buck - 63, passed away in the comfort of her home and family on June 24, 2019 from ocular cancer. She was well-known in the greater Central Vermont community for her kind warmth, grace, humor, confidence, and a listening ear, all welcoming traits she shared as a dental hygienist for 25 years at Wollensak Family Dentistry.

A celebration of Holly's life will take place July 21, 2019 at the Blush Hill Country Club, 141 Lonesome Trail, Waterbury, Vermont, from 1 to 4pm. An RSVP to [email protected] would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the Waterbury Ambulance Service, PO Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677 or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 3, 2019
