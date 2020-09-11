Holly "Ti'an" Callery



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Holly (Ti'an) Callery who died at Wake Robin in Shelburne, Vermont, on September 3, 2020. She was born Holly Sprague Simonds in Boston, Massachusetts on September 15, 1940. The youngest of Elizabeth Sprague and Daniel Simonds' four children, Holly was largely raised by her mother and her adored step-father, Varick Stout. Holly graduated from Miss Porter's School in 1958 and went on to earn a B.A. in Politics at Smith College in 1962. She worked at Time Life in New York, where she met her husband James (Jake) Callery.



An accomplished photographer, Holly preferred to capture her subjects in their natural habitats. She cherished that moment when the outside world slipped away and her subjects became fully absorbed in the moment. There she found and captured the fierce determination of imaginary play and enormous bursts of laughter. Her photographs became reminders of what really mattered. The New York Times called one of her photographs "a remarkable example of bold organization and instant seeing."



Holly was not afraid to blaze her own trail. She raised Arabian horses in Connecticut and Vermont. She also started the Charlotte Berry Farm in Vermont which she ran for twenty years. Over the years, Holly and Jake thoroughly enjoyed hosting an ever revolving collection of much loved nieces, nephews, and family friends. After years of Zen Buddhist practice, in 2004 Holly was the first priest ordained at the Vermont Zen Center, and changed her name to Ti'an.



Holly was a generous and fun loving woman who cared deeply for nature and the many people in her life. She was never happier than when canoeing with her family in the Adirondacks and Canada. She was an athlete, a gardener, a dog lover, and a consummate trickster. When things got too serious, she would get a sparkle in her eyes and lighten the mood with duck quacks, absurdly goofy hats, or the occasional sneaker baked into an apple pie. Holly is loved and missed by her husband; her two daughters: Virginia Beams and Sprague Huntington, their husbands; and her five grandchildren: Hannah, Miriam, Graham, Eleanor, and Robin.



Holly has finished her final portage.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store