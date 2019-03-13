|
|
Holly Corrine Spear-Nichols
South Burlington - Holly Corrine Spear-Nichols was called home to God on March 11, 2019 at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.
The only child of the late Brig. General Richard B. and Alda Spear, Holly was born on March 13, 1954 in Burlington, VT. She graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1972, Champlain College in 1976 and the University of Vermont in 1982. She was employed at the Vermont-New Hampshire Red Cross Center as a Medical Technician before raising her family. She was a substitute teacher at Union Memorial School and Malletts Bay School in Colchester. Holly was involved in many ministries at Our Lady of Grace Church and is an Oblate at the Benedictine Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Westfield, VT. Her greatest joy and achievement was the gift of her sons, her growing family of cherished daughters-in-law, grandsons and the gift of her Catholic faith.
Holly is survived by her cherished sons, Lance and his wife Violet of Shelburne, VT; Eric and his wife Erica, and her grandsons Ryan and Grayson of Bicester, England. In addition, Holly is survived by her step-mother, Nancy Clarke Spear and her step-siblings, Nancy (Francis) Passavant, Pamela Lokker and George Fearing. She is also survived by her special cousins Curtis R. (Carol) Echo, Gail (Malcolm) Spencer, Susan (Thomas) Howard and their respective families.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday March 14, 2019 at the LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main Street, Winooski. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Church, Winooski. Burial will follow at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. After the burial, a luncheon will take place at Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main Street in Colchester Village.
In lieu of flowers, Masses for Holly and donations to the Benedictine Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4103 Rte 100, Westfield, VT 05874 would be appreciated.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019