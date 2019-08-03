|
|
Horace W. Josselyn
Burlington - Horace W. Josselyn, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 24 at home.
He was born 2/16/35 in So. Hero, VT, the son of Edith and Kenneth Josselyn.
He is survived by his devoted wife, 3 children, Tracey, Karla, Colin & 3 grandchildren.
He attended St. Michael's College & The Dental School of Temple university, served in the Navy and practiced dentistry for 40 years in Burlington, VT
A Celebration of Life will take place on September 28, 11 am to 3 pm at All Souls interfaith Gathering, 291 Botswick Farm Rd., Shelburne, VT
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Friends can go on website:
gregorycremation.com for full obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019