Howard Franklin Tepper
Greenville - Mr. Howard Franklin Tepper, 92, passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 in his home in Greenville, NC.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Tepper, a native of Manhattan, NY, born December 13, 1927, graduated from Stuyvesant High School, and entered into NYU Engineering School majoring in Aeronautics. Before graduation he joined the Army and spent several years in South Korea in the Twenty-Fourth Corps, just as WWII ended and 4 years before the full-fledged Korean Conflict began. He worked as an Aircraft and Engine Mechanic on small, single artillery spotters, and medical transports. After serving in the Army he returned to school and received his Aeronautical Engineering Degree. He later worked with Curtiss-Wright Aeronautics doing Jet Engine Testing, General Precision Labs as a design engineer and then completing the bulk of his career with IBM, retiring after 28 years as a Senior Engineer in semi-conductor packaging.
Howy was an avid sailor and enjoyed the waters of Lake Champlain in Vermont on his sailboat "Her Nibs". After retirement, he cruised the Intercoastal Waterway, the Chesapeake and the Bahamas. He was a life-long learner with an open mind, and enjoyed reading, art, theater, photography, ham radio, and politics.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Goodstein.
He is survived by his: wife, of 32 years, Christine Tepper; sons, Richard Tepper and wife, Celina, of Portugal and Ronald Tepper of Pittsburgh; step-son, Ryan Danell and wife, Allison, of Greenville; grandchildren, Claire Tepper of Switzerland and Stokes and Parker Danell of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by filling out an organ donor card or making a donation to the Pitt County Democratic Party (www.pittcountydems.com
or your local Democratic Party.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com