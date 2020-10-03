1/1
Hubert William "Bud" McCormick
1924 - 2020
Hubert William "Bud" McCormick

Burlington - Hubert William "Bud" McCormick, 95 years young, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Vergennes, Vermont on December 1st, 1924, he was a lifelong Vermonter, living in the Burlington area.

Bud enlisted at 18 years of age and served in World War II in the Army Air Corps. After his service, he worked as a claims adjuster for the Daley Adjustment Agency until he co-founded and operated B & M Motors in Milton. Jokingly told that he had motor oil in his veins, cars were a lifelong passion. He also built and ran the Milton Speedway from 1963 until 1971. Known by the locals as the Milton Drag Strip, "the NASCAR-sanctioned quarter-mile drag strip provided a new source of entertainment and, to the delight of the local police, a safer place to race than Milton's public roads." He continued to be active throughout his entire life in supporting and developing Milton's commercial growth.

Bud married Eleanor Roach in 1950 in the old Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; their five children, Suzanne (Bud) Oliveira, Judith McCormick, Michael (Janet) McCormick, Kathy Walker and Lori (Matthew) Fowler; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James (Jeannine) McCormick of Delmar, NY.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.I.D.E.R (Champlain Islanders Developing Essential Resources (cidervt.org) or to a charity of the donor's choosing.

The family wishes to thank the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice and the McClure Miller Respite House staff for their care and support.

Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
