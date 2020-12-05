1/1
Hugh "Kopie" Kopald
1935 - 2020
Hanover, NH - Hugh "Kopie" Kopald Passed away at Wheelock Terrace on November 20, 2020 at age 85. Kopie was born on April 6, 1935. In Memphis, TN. He graduated from Harvard Medical School cum laude. Later he was stationed in Washington, DC serving in the U.S. Army for the Department of the Surgeon General. He also assisted in the creation of Hawk Mountain Corporation in Pittsfield, VT where he lived and worked for many years. In his final years he was a volunteer in the Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging as a senior mentor to the medical students (FOSS Program). He was an exceptional human being and we were lucky to have had him in our lives. He was charismatic and kind, wise and modest, generous and encouraging. He loved a room with a view, a good cup of coffee and a blazing wood stove in winter. He practiced Zen for decades and offered others the calmness and acceptance that it teaches. We loved his smile, his need to have puns explained to him and his articulate speak, his eyes as deep as a starlit sky and his ability to really see people with them. He is deeply missed. He is survived by loving daughters Lyn Kolb and Meg Kopald as well as their husbands Richard Kolb and Mark Crow and son Julian Kopald. He also leaves behind six grandchildren. A celebration of life will be privately held in the spring. An on line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cabot Funeral Home - Woodstock
1 Rose Hill
Woodstock, VT 05091
802.457.1222
