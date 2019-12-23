|
|
Hugh R. Parry, USAF (Ret.)
Milton - In loving memory of Hugh R. Parry, USAF (Ret.), age 86, of Milton, VT, who passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 13, 2019, in The Villages, FL. Hugh was born in Milford, NH on December 7, 1933 to Hugh Parry and Priscilla Jones Parry, who immigrated from Wales to NH in 1929.
Hugh was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle. cousin and friend. He was a gentle soul with a heart of gold and he spread kindness wherever he went.
Hugh enlisted in the United States Air Force at the young age of 17 and served his country proudly for 20 years. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was stationed in many places including Vermont, Labrador, England, Thailand, Texas, Oklahoma, Delaware, and California before retiring from the military and settling in Vermont. Beginning in 1958, he and Lois Crady raised 3 wonderful daughters. Hugh earned his bachelor's degree in 1981.
In December of 1984, he married his soulmate, Doris Davison Ryan. Since retiring in 2001, Hugh and Doris enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family and friends, both in Milton, VT and The Villages, FL.
He had a rewarding and life long career in both the military and Information systems/computer programming at Simmonds Precision, which became Hercules and then BFGoodrich. His 3 rd career was at US INS, St. Albans, VT (Dept. of Homeland Security), as it was important for him to always improve and work hard for his family. Hugh loved computers and all the latest technology and gadgets and loved Star Trek and Star Wars.
Hugh was a lifelong member of the VFW, American Legion, Eagles Club and Elks Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Annie and Victor.
Hugh leaves behind his loving wife, Doris of 35 years; daughters and sons-in-law: Julie and Chip Baron, Diane and John Dooley, Pamela and Daniel Ramsay, Luanne and Mike North; Holly and Dave Keough; grandchildren: Margaret, Emily, and Abigail Dooley; Elizabeth, Craig, and Scott Ramsay; April and Wilson Barry; 3 great grandsons; many nieces, nephews and cousins near and far; and a great number of dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 20, 2020, 1:30-3:30 pm, at Eisenhower Recreation Center, Admiral Nimitz Rm, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162.
A Celebration of Life will be also be held in Vermont during the summer of 2020 for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to NH, 814 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101; Cornerstone Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162; or the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019