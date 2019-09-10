|
Hull Platt Maynard, Jr.
Rutland, VT - Hull Platt Maynard, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019.
Hull was born August 8, 1934 in Hartford, Connecticut to Hull and Margaret (Mann) Maynard. Together with his brother Peter, Hull spent his formative years at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. As a teenager Hull was an adventurer and explored interesting work experiences by farming in Colorado, as a ranch hand in Wyoming, medic work on a hospital ship in Newfoundland and bell hopping in Cooperstown NY. After graduating from Loomis Chaffee Hull attended Middlebury College. As a ski patroller at the Snow Bowl Hull met his future bride Joanna Taft "Taffy." After graduating from Middlebury College Hull served as an officer in the Army during the Korean War. Returning from service abroad Hull taught at Deerfield Academy and married Taffy in 1960. Together Hull and Taffy moved to Shrewsbury in 1962 and raised their four children. Hull immediately became active in the Shrewsbury community by joining the volunteer Fire Department, becoming Overseer of the Poor and Town Moderator. He initiated an early spring cleanup effort around town "Green Up Day" in the 1970's making roadside trash pick up especially popular as he placed dollar bills under the litter.
In 1978 Hull founded the Hull Maynard Insurance Agency in Rutland. He served as President of the Vermont Insurance Agents Association and served on the board of Directors of the Vermont National Bank. He was a 56-year member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ and member of the Rutland Rotary for over 50 years and served as President.
He was chairman of the Shrewsbury town Republican Committee for many years. Hull expanded his efforts to Rutland County and the State and in 1996 Hull was elected as Rutland County State Senator. He went on to be re-elected to the Senate six times and served until 2010. He served on the Agriculture, Finance, Transportation and Education committees. He recently retired from the Governors Appointed Veterans Council. Hull was an avid bike rider. During the campaign years he used his mountain bike to visit Rutland County's twenty-seven towns; stopping door to door, attending town suppers, and riding in parades. Hull found great joy and exercise while listening to and serving his fellow Vermonters.
He enjoyed raising turkeys and sheep on his hobby farm, High Pastures and was known for his award winning gilfeather turnips. He was passionate about tennis and played throughout Vermont, achieving club champion at the Dorset Field club in his earlier years. He continued to enjoy playing with his Rutland tennis group into his eighties.
Hull was known for his gentle nature and cherished his friends, neighbors and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Joanna "Taffy" Maynard; his four children Jill Nolan (Brian), Hull P. Maynard III (Margaret), Todd T. Maynard (Charlotte) and Sarah M. Maynard; and five grand children Margo and Isabelle Nolan and Samantha, Charles and Magdalena Maynard.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 8 Court St., Rutland, Vermont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County, 71-77 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701; or the Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region, P.O. Box 787, Rutland, VT 05702.
Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019