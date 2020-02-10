|
|
Ida Jean McNamara
Colchester - Ida Jean McNamara of Colchester, VT died on February 4, 2020 with her husband of 40 years, Michael McNamara at her side. Born in Midland Park, NJ, she was the daughter of Orie and Pearl Schaper. Ida was a loving and compassionate nurse who worked in pediatrics at the UVM Medical Center for almost her entire career. Ida is survived and loved by her husband Mike, daughter Sarah Morneau and her husband Brett, and grandchildren Mac and Mary; also by daughter Rebecca Faour and her husband Rami, and grandchildren Rima and Aida. She is also survived by her brother William and his wife Anne, of Midland Park, NJ. A memorial service will be held in the spring, with a separate announcement. For a complete obituary, please go to www.champlaincremation.com/obituaries
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020