Ignacio 'Nick' Cabrera
Springfield - Ignacio 'Nick' Cabrera of Springfield, Massachusetts went home to be with our Lord Sunday April 5th, after a long battle from a serious stroke in 2004.
He was born in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on August 24th, 1928 to William 'Nicanor' & Sarah (Rotunda) Cabrera. He was one of 4 children.
Nick's family moved from New York to Winooski Vermont where he attended Winooski High School. Upon graduation from Winooski High, he attended St. Michael's College attaining a business degree. For many years Nick, his dad, & his brothers ran a store & restaurant on Malletts Bay Avenue in Winooski. Nick moved to Springfield Massachusetts in the early 60's where he spent the remainder of his life. Nick worked at Holyoke Auto Parts for many years, Hamilton Standard, & West Springfield Auto Parts.
Some of Nick's favorite pastimes included baseball (NY Yankees), automobiles, & music, especially Frank Sinatra. His favorite song; 'My Way'.
Some of his great character traits were his integrity, humility, & compassion for others. He always took care of others before himself. But his greatest character achievement; Dad & Papa!
Nick is survived by his sister Rose Dupont of Holyoke & his brother Ernest & Mary Cabrera of Williston Vermont. His brother Joseph predeceased him in 2007.
Nick's wife of almost 60 years, Alice (Curtis), predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Linda (Harris) Cook. He leaves his surviving sons; James Harris of Bristol CT, John & Virginia Harris of Redondo Beach CA, Robert Cabrera of Burlington VT, and Daniel & Karen Cabrera of Burlington VT. Nick is also blessed with 13 grandchildren & many great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Chapin Center for their love and compassion for their caring of Ignacio 'Nick'.
To celebrate his life, the immediate family will hold a memorial service in August at the Springfield Cemetery in Springfield MA.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020