|
|
Iloene "Posey" Flower Brennan
Iloene "Posey" Brennan, 94, passed away May 8th, just 10 days shy of her 95th birthday. Iloene was born may 18th, 1925 in Hartland Four Corners to Diamond Rose and J. Howard Flower.
She graduated from Windsor High School as class Valedictorian. Iloene then graduated from UVM with a B.A. in English. She married her first husband George "Bud" Adams, but he passed away unexpectedly shortly thereafter. Iloene then went back to UVM to obtain her teaching degree and went on to teach at Beeman Academy, Bristol High School, and Mount Abraham UHS where she met the love of her life, Joseph Brennan. She and Joe married in 1975 and she inherited three sons, Kenneth, Richard, and Michael whom she raised from the age of 7.
Iloene and Joe spent many wonderful years together enjoying the company of family and friends, and especially their annual winter trips to Florida to spend time with her sister Ildolyn and her husband Robert Ahearn until Joe's passing in 1998.
Iloene achieved her dream of writing 2 books and having them published. She was also an ordained Lay Minister and Hospice volunteer for many years.
She leaves behind her sister Ildolyn and Husband Robert Ahearn, stepsons Kenneth Brennan and wife Nancy, Richard and wife Karin, Michael Brennan and wife Sheila. She also has many nieces, nephews, grand children, great, and great great grand children whom she loved dearly. Iloene was predeceased by brothers Thalen, Launise, and Norlan Flower, sisters Mavis Ebbett, Lyrace Fontaine, Gracile Lord, and Zelva Ladeau. Iloene also leaves many precious friends, especially her dear neighbor and friend Linda Lathrop who visited her everyday for years and helped her in so many ways.
Due to the Covid Situation a memorial service will be held at a later date which will be posted prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations would be welcomed in her memory to "The Bristol Rescue Squad", 45 Monkton Rd, Bristol, VT 05443. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020