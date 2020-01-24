Services
Imogene Mays Dashnow

Imogene Mays Dashnow Obituary
Imogene Mays Dashnow

Richmond - Imogene Mays Dashnow, 5 months 19 days, passed away January 17th, 2020 at home in the arms of her mother, father, and sister. Imogene was born July 29th, 2019 in Boston, MA. Imogene fought a lifelong battle with Trisomy 13. She fought through many procedures and complications due to her disease.

Imogene is survived by her Father, Travis B. Dashnow, Mother, Jena Shea Mays, and Sister, Lucille Dashnow, of Richmond. Also by her Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 8th, at Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot St, Richmond. A reception will follow at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, South Burlington.

Her family is grateful for all of those who helped to give her the time she was able to have in this world.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
