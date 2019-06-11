|
Ina Mae Mallow
Burlington - Ina Mae Mallow, 83, of Burlington passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Ina was born and raised in Starksboro, VT to parents Oliver and Grace (Hanson) Besaw, along with her brothers Ken, Keith, Wade and her sister Beatrice, who have all predeceased her.
Ina married William "Mike" Mallow on July 24, and have been married for 65 years. Together they owned and operated Mallow's Market for 21 years. They enjoyed the store and made a home with their three children.
Later in life, one of her favorite jobs was working at the gift shop at the Lake Champlain ferry dock, and for The Christmas Tree Shop in Williston. With her beautiful blue eyes and an infectious smile, she was always eager to please the customer.
Ina was gifted in making and creating crafts and paintings that will be forever cherished by her family. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed being with family and friends. With her spunky personality, she was always the life of the party. She and her husband Mike were known for their amazing moves on the dance floor. Ina was one of a kind and gave us so many wonderful memories.
Ina leaves her devoted husband Mike Mallow; her son Michael Mallow and wife Denise of Saratoga Springs, NY, her daughter Annette Palmer and husband Tony of Williston, and her daughter Stacey Peet and husband Frederick of Gastonia, NC; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and held a very special place in her heart for her nieces Carolyn Bourgeois and her husband Marcel, and Janet Russell and her husband David.
Peace at last for our beautiful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Gigi. You will always be in our hearts!
Thank you to all the staff at Birchwood Terrace.
Remember to always thank your caregivers and please visit your elderly loved ones, because at times it may not seem it, but they're still there in mind and spirit.
There will be no visiting hours, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please give to the of VT: www.act.alz.org/donate.
