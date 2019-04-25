|
Irene C. Bowen
Essex Junction - Irene Cecile (Gaboriault) Bowen died on April 23, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born November 30, 1933 in Glover, daughter of the late Rosina Clouatre and Stanislaus Gaboriault. She graduated from Sacred Heart School in Newport in 1951.
Irene married Howard Bowen on November 6, 1954. They lived in Essex Junction for over 50 years where they raised their 5 children. She worked in the Essex Junction High School cafeteria for 25 years where she was known for her famous chocolate peanut butter bars. Irene was a member of Holy Family Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Irene enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cribbage, rummy, and making puzzles.
She leaves behind her 5 children and their spouses. Gregory and his wife Rosemarie of Essex Junction, David and his wife Alicia of Barrington NH, Carlene Metruk and her husband Paul of Underhill, Debra Phelps and her husband Duane of Milton and Michael and his wife Ellen of Monkton. Her 4 sisters, Noella LeBlanc of Newport, Florence Fontaine of Newport, Georgette Rowell and husband Marvin of South Albany and Ruth Rowell of South Albany, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
She was also predeceased by her husband Howard in May 2006, her brothers, Wilfred, Aime, Arsene, Rudy, and Paul; and sisters, Lucienne Laperle, Lucille Harris, Rachel Campbell and Isabelle Pierce.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bayada Home Health Care and Mansfield Place for providing their loving care and support to Irene over the years.
Visiting hours will be held Friday April 26th, at A. W. Rich Funeral Home, Essex Chapel from 5 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Family Church, Essex Jct. at 11 am on Saturday April 27th. Burial will follow in the family lot in Holy Family Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association - Vermont Chapter, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019