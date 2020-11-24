Irene S. Hendee
Burlington - Irene S. Hendee, wife of F. Ward Hendee passed away at the age of 96. Born in London, England on January 17, 1924, Irene was the second child of John H. Steggles and Edey Empson Steggles.
Ward and Irene were married on May 27, 1945 in England.
She is survived by a son Peter, grandchildren Sarah and Christopher, and great grandsons Braden and Rowan. She leaves sisters Maureen Hewitt, Janice Conley and brother John Steggles, along with multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Ward and sisters Lucy Grossman and Lily Perrache.
A private graveside service is planned.
