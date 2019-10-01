|
Iris M. "MeMe" Houle
Iris M. Houle, "MeMe", 87, passed away on Tuesday at McClure-Miller Respite House on Sept. 24, 2019. She was born on Nov. 11, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Esther (Bushey) Provost.
Iris was born in Burlington, where BHS currently stands, she was raised in a family of 10 children in the old north end. Iris' working and golden years were spent waiting tables for 52 years. She worked for various places waiting tables but spent most of her time working at the Radisson. She would always talk about her most memorable stories with us. Iris also enjoyed being around her friends. Whether it was going to bingo with Vicki and Charlene, going shopping with the Charboneaus, or just having a nice conversation with Pauline. After retiring, Iris made the most impactful decision of hers and many other lives for generations to come. The decision she made was to take on the role of mother again or "MeMe" as everyone knew her. At the age of 65, with one grandson and four great grandchildren by her side, she bought her home on Peru St., thanks in part to the Community Land Trust (CHT) and the city of Burlington.
Over the next 22 years she summoned the strength to raise 5 boys into young men, battled cancer, maintained a family and occasionally playing a little bingo. She left an everlasting loving impact on everyone she met.
She is survived by her brother, Alan Provost, grandson, Dylan Corrigan, great grandchildren and their spouses: Travis & Ashley Houle, William,II & Amy Bigelow, Robert & Jessica Bigelow, Mathew Russell, Shawntaya Miles and Darrius Miles, along with her great grandchildren: Jalynn Houle, Mason, Quintin and Jacob Bigelow.
Along with her mother and father, Esther Bushey and Albert Provost, she was predeceased by her sister, Dolores, brothers: Harold, Stuart, Bernard, Arnold, Marshall, Donald and Kenneth, her daughter, Deborah Corrigan and her granddaughter, Katina Miles.
Visitation for Iris will be in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel., 97 Elmwood Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6p.m. until 7p.m. when her Service will begin. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the funeral home to be used at the family's discretion. Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave. Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019