Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic
Essex Center, VT
Essex Junction - One of Irv's friends said, "We have lost one of the really good ones." Irv passed away unexpectedly on July 22. He was 71 years old, the son of Blanche (Noel) and Irving Boucher, Sr. who predeceased him. He worked at IBM for over 30 years. He loved to fish, very much enjoyed playing tennis, was a hiker (one of the first 500 people to complete the Long Trail), and was really good at identifying birds, flowers and trees. He was a hunter, an artist, an avid reader, and loved to putter around his 10 acre ponderosa.

He is survived by Nancy his wife of 46 years, daughter Alyson Montgomery (Sean), and son Matthew (Stacey), four wonderful grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Addison, Alyssa, and Zachary, his sister Beth Mitchell (Tom) and brother Tom (Jeanne), his tennis and fishing buddies, his gang of grade school and college friends (OFG), and extended family members.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic in Essex Center. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.

Donation is his memory can be made to Essex Rescue1 Educational Drive in Essex Jct. or to the Jericho/Essex Food Shelf.

Please take a walk or hike and think of Irv and how much he loved all that nature has to offer.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 24, 2019
