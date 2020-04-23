|
|
Ivalou Alice Dike
Burlington - Ivalou Alice Dike, 89 of Burlington, Vt., passed away April 21, 2020 of Covid19.
She was born on December 11, 1930 in Fletcher Vt. to George and Alice (Green) Kenfield.
Ivalou worked at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont in the Dietary and Dialysis Departments for 15 years. She retired from there and later returned to volunteer for another 15 years.
She leaves a son David A. Dike of Fletcher, daughter Donna D. Demers and her husband Ronald of Colchester. Ivalou also leaves two grandchildren, Sara and Allison and two great grandchildren, Ben and Lucine. She is also survived by her sisters Virginia and Janice and many nieces and nephews.
Ivalou was predeceased by her parents, her husband Maurice L. Dike and her brother Morris Kenfield.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020