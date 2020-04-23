Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivalou Dike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivalou Alice Dike


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivalou Alice Dike Obituary
Ivalou Alice Dike

Burlington - Ivalou Alice Dike, 89 of Burlington, Vt., passed away April 21, 2020 of Covid19.

She was born on December 11, 1930 in Fletcher Vt. to George and Alice (Green) Kenfield.

Ivalou worked at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont in the Dietary and Dialysis Departments for 15 years. She retired from there and later returned to volunteer for another 15 years.

She leaves a son David A. Dike of Fletcher, daughter Donna D. Demers and her husband Ronald of Colchester. Ivalou also leaves two grandchildren, Sara and Allison and two great grandchildren, Ben and Lucine. She is also survived by her sisters Virginia and Janice and many nieces and nephews.

Ivalou was predeceased by her parents, her husband Maurice L. Dike and her brother Morris Kenfield.

A private service will take place at a later date.

Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivalou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -