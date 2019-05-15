|
J. Andre Bourdon Sr.
Middlebury - J. Andre Bourdon Sr. (Andy), 86, of Middlebury VT and Melbourne FL, died peacefully on May 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Born October 4, 1932 in Cornwall VT, he was the son of Ernest and Juliette Bourdon.
Andy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betsy Bourdon, daughters Karen Gorin, Cheryl Pickreign, Susan Bourdon-Laframboise and son Kevin Bourdon. Also 9 grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. Mary's Church in Middlebury, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 15, 2019