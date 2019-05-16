Services
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury VT and Melbourne FL - J. Andre Bourdon Sr. (Andy), 86, of Middlebury VT and Melbourne FL, died peacefully on May 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Born October 4, 1932, in Cornwall VT, he was the son of Ernest and Juliette Bourdon.

Andy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betsy Bourdon, daughters Karen Gorin, Cheryl Pickreign, Susan Bourdon-Laframboise, and son Kevin Bourdon. Also 9 grandchildren and 4 sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1:30 pm at St. Mary's Church in Middlebury, VT.

Online condolences at www.Sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019
