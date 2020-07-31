J. Francis Angier



J. Francis Angier, 97, of Spring Hill FL, passed away July 27th



Born in Burlington, VT to Frank and Mamie Angier. His beloved wife Madeleine predeceased him in 2011 after 65 years of marriage. They lived most of their lives in Addison, VT with the last few years spent in Florida. He is survived by his son John (Karen) of Clearwater FL, Michael (Dawn) of Spring Hill FL, Phillip (Debra) of Panton VT, Pierre of Wolfeboro NH. Son Thomas passed away in 2015. He leaves 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He's also survived by his brother Frank and was predeceased by 3 brothers and 4 sisters: Wilfred, Albena, Viola, Rena, Carl, Marcelline and Lawrence. As a B-17 Flying Fortress pilot with Army Air Forces in WWII, he flew 33 combat missions over Nazi Germany, was shot down, captured and remained a POW until the end of the war. He went on to fly over 100 different aircraft including helicopters and jets for the VT Army and Air National Guard. His book, "Ready or Not, Into the Wild Blue", chronicles his dramatic aviation career. Funeral services expected next year.









