Jack Turkington Obituary
Jack Turkington

Burlington - Jack Turkington, an all around decent human being, a practical joker and a fiercely loyal pal died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Jack was 27.

He leaves behind his crazy cat, along with his loving family and a bevy of dear friends scattered across the states.

In lieu of flowers, hug your kid, take a friend out to dinner, bring socks to a homeless shelter, check in on a neighbor or give your kitty and extra scritch. You will know what to do and Jack will appreciate whatever you choose.

A service will be held in the spring, at a time and place to be announced, with a glorious send-off. Elmwood-Meunier in charge. For a complete obituary go to www.elmwwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
