Jacquelyn Ann Beauregard
Saint Albans - Jacquelyn Ann Beauregard, a lifelong resident, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Born in St. Albans on July 6, 1933, Jackie was the daughter of the late Herbert and Marjorie (Wiley) Fortin. She was employed for several years at UVM. Survivors include Jackie's children Robert Beauregard, CA, Karen Beauregard, Lisa Richard (Ricky), Eric Beauregard and Stanley Beauregard, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020