Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Beauregard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Ann Beauregard


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn Ann Beauregard Obituary
Jacquelyn Ann Beauregard

Saint Albans - Jacquelyn Ann Beauregard, a lifelong resident, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Born in St. Albans on July 6, 1933, Jackie was the daughter of the late Herbert and Marjorie (Wiley) Fortin. She was employed for several years at UVM. Survivors include Jackie's children Robert Beauregard, CA, Karen Beauregard, Lisa Richard (Ricky), Eric Beauregard and Stanley Beauregard, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -