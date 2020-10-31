1/1
James A. "Jim" Field
James "Jim" A. Field

Fairfax - James A. Field, a longtime area resident and former Fairfax Fire Chief, passed away early Friday, October 30th, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

Jim's family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans, Vermont. A graveside service will follow at 1:30PM at the North Ferrisburgh Cemetery, Old Hollow Road, Ferrisburgh, Vermont.

To view a complete obituary, or offer a condolence message kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heald Funeral Home
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
