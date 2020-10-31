James "Jim" A. Field
Fairfax - James A. Field, a longtime area resident and former Fairfax Fire Chief, passed away early Friday, October 30th, 2020, at his home with family by his side.
Jim's family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans, Vermont. A graveside service will follow at 1:30PM at the North Ferrisburgh Cemetery, Old Hollow Road, Ferrisburgh, Vermont.
To view a complete obituary, or offer a condolence message kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com
