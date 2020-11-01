James Alfred D'Avignon, Sr.Weybridge, VT - James Alfred D'Avignon, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Weybridge VT surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was 83.Jim was one of 16 children born to Rose and Joe D'Avignon Sr. He married Patricia Phelps in January of 1957 in Middlebury. Jim worked for his father for many years at what was then called D'Avignon's Garage until he purchased it in 1968 and changed the name to Weybridge Garage. He ran the business until 2002 when Jim Jr. took over.Jim was a strong and independent man who was both loving and kind. He was a devout Catholic and member of St Mary's Church. He was active in the community and a long time member of the Lyon's Club and the American Legion. He was quick to volunteer for community projects. He served as a selectman on the board for the town of Weybridge for over 30 years.He leaves behind his children, Suzi (Ted) Bettes, James Jr. (Anne), Debby (Nick) Marchese, Thomas "TJ" (Patty) and Amy (Chuck) Denney. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jacob Bettes, Sara Frail, Chuck Root, Andrea Mulligan, Leslie D'Avignon, Jenny and Michael Rist and Grace and Jonah Denney, and several great grand children.He was predeceased by his grandson James"Jay" D'Avignon III in January 2015, 14 of his siblings and the love of his life for 63 wonderful years, his wife Pat in August 2020. Now they are together again.A funeral mass will be held Saturday November 7th at 11a.m at St Mary's Church in Middlebury. (please wear a mask. Church space may be limited due to covid.) Burial will be private.The family wishes to thank Bayada Home Health, especially Marcia Rounds, and Addison County Home Health Hospice for their excellent and loving care of our father. In Lieu of flowers donations to ACHHH would be greatly appreciated.