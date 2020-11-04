1/1
James Allen Sanders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Allen Sanders

Burlington - James Allen Sanders, 57 of Burlington passed away on Saturday, October 31st of a heart attack while doing what he loved most, riding his fat bike in the woods. He loved being outdoors, camping with his nieces and nephews, traveling with his wife, and playing his guitar.

Due to COVID, services will be private but all are invited to donate to the Jim Sanders Scholarship for Girls Rock Vermont in his honor. You can visit the website, at

https://girlsrockvermont.org/, and donate through PayPal here: http://bit.ly/Jim-Sanders-Scholarship.

The celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. To read the full obituary or to place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ready Funeral Service, Inc. South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved