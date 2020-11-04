James Allen Sanders
Burlington - James Allen Sanders, 57 of Burlington passed away on Saturday, October 31st of a heart attack while doing what he loved most, riding his fat bike in the woods. He loved being outdoors, camping with his nieces and nephews, traveling with his wife, and playing his guitar.
Due to COVID, services will be private but all are invited to donate to the Jim Sanders Scholarship for Girls Rock Vermont in his honor. You can visit the website, at https://girlsrockvermont.org/
, and donate through PayPal here: http://bit.ly/Jim-Sanders-Scholarship
.
The celebration of life will take place at a later date.
