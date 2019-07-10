|
James (Jim) Andrew Cyr
- - James (Jim) Andrew Cyr (75), born July 5th, 1943 passed away with his family by his side on July 2nd, 2019.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Penny (Hoag) Cyr, his three daughters: Kimberly-Ann and Alan Coe of Essex, Becky Cyr and Craig Smith of New Haven, and Kathleen Cyr of Monkton. Jim also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Ridmi, Nipu, Hannah, and Tovah Coe and Kyrin CyrSmith, in addition to his siblings and many other family members and friends.
Calling hours for Jim will held at Brown-McClay Funeral Home on 4 South Street in Bristol from 5-8pm on Friday July 12th and a service at St. Ambrose Church on Saturday July 13th at 1:00pm.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 10, 2019