James B. Reardon
Essex - James B. Reardon, 61 of Essex, VT died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at UVM Medical Center.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 3-7pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, at 11:00am at St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd. Essex Center.
A complete obituary will follow in Saturday's Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019