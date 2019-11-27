Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
20 Jericho Rd.
Essex Center, VT
James B. Reardon Obituary
James B. Reardon

Essex - James B. Reardon, 61 of Essex, VT died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at UVM Medical Center.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 3-7pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, at 11:00am at St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd. Essex Center.

A complete obituary will follow in Saturday's Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
