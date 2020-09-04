James "Jim" Bernard Rock
Saint Albans - James "Jim" Bernard Rock a longtime Burlington resident and for the past several years of this community passed away, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his family at his side.
Jim was one of thirteen children to the late Arthur J. Rock, Sr. and Nancy (Davis) Rock. Jim was born on July 27, 1935, in Burlington. He was 85 years old.
On July 27, 1996, in St. Mark's Catholic Church, he married Maris S. St. Louis, who survives him.
Jim was a 1954 graduate of Cathedral High School and then attended St. Michaels College. He then went onto a 30-year career with the U.S. Postal Service in Burlington, retiring in 1992 as Postmaster at the North End Branch.
He was a devout catholic and a member of St. Mark's Parish in Burlington and St. Mary's Parish in St. Albans; a longtime member of DeGoesbriand Council # 279, Knight of Columbus and being an avid golfer, a member of Rocky Ridge Country Club and Champlain Country Club. Jim liked all sports, but was an ardent fan of the Redsox, Celtics, Bruins and Giants.
Jim is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Maris of St. Albans; two daughters, Kelly Marie Marcelino and her children, Derek Joseph Marcelino and Jamie Lee Marcelino and great grandson, Matteo, of Colchester; Kimberly M. Rock and Eric Haggard and their children, Jessy E. Haggard and Jordan A. Haggard of Falls Village, Connecticut; daughter-in-law, Donna M. Rock and her children, Nicole Cairns and her husband, Bryan, and their son, Kevin Cairns and Caitlin Rock; two stepsons, Michael C. St. Louis and his wife, Kirsten, and their children, Michael O. St. Louis and Bailey A. St. Louis and Matthew St. Louis and his wife, Amy, as well as brother-in-law, Robert Lavalette and former son-in-law, Brian Marcelino.
He is also survived by three sisters, Sister Janet Rock, RSM of Winooski, Carmelita Violette and her husband, Joseph of Williamstown, Vermont and Pauline Adams of Colchester and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind, his childhood friend, Ralph St. Peter, and golfing and breakfast buddies, Bob Svenson and John Kerch, Jr.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Joyce Marie (Lavalette) Rock on October 7, 1994; son Kevin Michael Rock on January 22, 1999 and nine brothers and sisters.
Jim's family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, outside St. Mary's Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church with The Reverend Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant. All attending will be required to wear a face mask.
All are welcome to attend prayers of committal by family friend, The Reverend Dallas St. Peter at 2:00 PM at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Avenue, Burlington.
It was Jim's family's request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Mary's Parish, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Martha's Kitchen, 139 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Assisting Jim's family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence or fond memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
.