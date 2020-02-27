|
|
James C. Emery
Barre - James Carl Emery, 59, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, with his brother Elwin by his side at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
Born on July 9, 1960 in Stuttgart, Germany, James later moved to the United States and graduated from South Burlington High School in 1978. After graduation he settled in Burlington - taking great pride in his home and gardens. James worked in various restaurants and janitorial maintenance jobs. He loved the hustle and bustle of the Church Street Marketplace.
In recent years James made his home in Barre, honing his photography skills in his new community and working out and developing friendships with the amazing staff at the Rehab Gym.
Survivors include his father Elwin Emery, Sr.; his brother Michael Emery and his wife, Christine and their children; his brother Elwin Emery, Jr. and his partner, Katie and nephew Avery; and his brother Jeff Emery.
In addition to his mother Ingeborg Emery, he was predeceased by his nephew Miles Emery.
The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later time to be announced. The Emery family would like to thank Athena Advocacy for all of their help.
The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre assisted the family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020