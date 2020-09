James C. HinkelSt. Albans - James C. Hinkel, 85, passed away at Franklin County Rehab Center on September 4, 2020. James was born on December 16th, 1934 in York, Pennsylvania, son of Herbert and Lulu Hinkel. He went on to live in Shelburne and South Burlington, Vermont and Arden, North Carolina. Jim leaves behind two daughters and their families, as well as a sister and several nieces and nephews. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com