South Burlington - James Chiu, an IBM retiree and South Burlington resident, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home following an 8 month battle with lung and brain cancer.
James was born on November 10, 1948 in Canton, China to Ken Leung Chu and Wong Hung Do Chu. When he was 15, he immigrated to the United States from Hong Kong and settled in New York City with his family. He attended Pratt Institute and started his successful engineering career at IBM immediately after graduation. During his 33-years at IBM, his love and devotion to his job was rewarded with many promotions. He eventually retired from IBM as a Senior Project Manager in the state of Vermont after working in multiple IBM locations.
Outside the workplace, he was an avid fisherman, traveler, mahjong player, and fantastic cook. He was a huge soccer fan. He was remembered by his friends as a kind and generous person who helped them with his knowledge and time.
James is survived by his wife of 43 years, Amy Chiu; his daughter, Tanya Krall and granddaughter Charlotte Krall; and by his son, Kevin Chiu. James is also survived by his three brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 1:00pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. There will be no visiting hours. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to contribute are welcome to make a donation in James' name to the University of Vermont Health Network, Home Health & Hospice, Hospice/Palliative Care Program, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 2, 2019