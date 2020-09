James "Jim" CuttingFairfax - James Allen Cutting, 49 passed away unexpectedly at home after a brief illness September 20, 2020. Due to Covid an outside Celebration of Life will be held on October 3rd at 2:00 at the home of Sandy Cutting, 733 Buck Hollow Road Fairfax Vt 05454. Masks and social distancing are required. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.