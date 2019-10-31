|
|
James Daniel Bianca Jr
St. Albans - James Daniel Bianca Jr, 84, passed on peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake St., St. Albans. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon.
A full obituary may be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019