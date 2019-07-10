|
James "Tyler" Dickovick
Lexington, VA - James "Tyler" Dickovick, age 45, of Lexington, Virginia passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born October 20, 1973, in Burlington, Vermont to James Gary and Deborah (Twiss) Dickovick. Tyler was a 1991 graduate of Burlington High School. He received dual degrees from the University of Pennsylvania; a B.A. in international relations and a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of Business. Following college, Tyler joined the Peace Corps, which brought him to Togo, West Africa. This experience forever changed the trajectory of his life. Tyler met his wife Alessandra Del Conte at Princeton University and they married in 2001. Tyler earned his M.P.A. in development studies, M.A. in public affairs, and Ph.D. in public affairs, all from Princeton University. Tyler taught at Washington and Lee University for fourteen years where he was Grigsby Term Professor of Politics. Teaching was Tyler's calling and his work took him to countries all over the world. Tyler enjoyed exploring the foods, music, languages, and literatures of other cultures. More than anything, Tyler loved spending time with his daughters, Carolina and Gabriela, and participating in their activities. Tyler is survived by his wife Alessandra Del Conte Dickovick and their daughters Carolina and Gabriela; mother Deborah Dickovick; sister Katie Lambert, her husband Adam, and their children Steele and William; caregiver Diane Bowman; uncles, aunts, cousins, and many dear friends. Tyler was predeceased by his father James Gary Dickovick. A celebration of life will be held at Washington and Lee University on August 4, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to CAMFED, dedicated to eradicating poverty in Africa by investing in girls' education, or to Tostan International, whose mission is "to empower communities to develop and achieve their vision for the future and inspire large-scale movements leading to dignity for all."
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 10, 2019