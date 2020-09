James Douglas GrosecloseFairfax - James Douglas Groseclose, 83, died peacefully Friday September 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 11 am at St. Luke Catholic Church in Fairfax.To view Jim's complete obit or leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com