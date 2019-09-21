|
James E. "Jack" Dente JR.
1942 - 2018
It has been one year since our beautiful Dad went to be with the Lord. We know that you're in heaven Dad and we know that you are watching over us every day. You were our rock, our best friend, you were so kind and loving and were always there for us. Rest in peace our sweet Father. Happy birthday to the best Dad. We love and miss you so much.
Love always, your children, Chantal & Travis McCracken, John Dente & Ashley Dente
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 21, 2019