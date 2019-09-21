Resources
More Obituaries for James Dente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Jack" Dente Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Jack" Dente Jr. In Memoriam
James E. "Jack" Dente JR.

1942 - 2018



It has been one year since our beautiful Dad went to be with the Lord. We know that you're in heaven Dad and we know that you are watching over us every day. You were our rock, our best friend, you were so kind and loving and were always there for us. Rest in peace our sweet Father. Happy birthday to the best Dad. We love and miss you so much.

Love always, your children, Chantal & Travis McCracken, John Dente & Ashley Dente
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.