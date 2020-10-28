James E. Mansfield



Barre - James E. Mansfield, 54, of Barre, VT died tragically in an automobile accident as a result of a medical event on Sunday morning, October 18, 2020.



James was born January 9, 1966 to Andy and Marjorie (Collette) Mansfield in Stowe, VT. He attended Stowe Elementary School, Charlotte Central School and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1985. James was a farmer at heart and enjoyed the animals and all farm related activities. He loved going for long drives through the Vermont countryside, vegetable gardening, hunting and fishing, browsing at flea markets and yard sales for a new salt and pepper shaker set to add to his collection, visiting with friends and baking desserts to share with them.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Corey and Megan Mansfield, his father, his sisters, Randi (Thad) McCuin, Lynn (Faith), and Lisa Gere and brother Lance (Allison), nephews (Andrew, Daniel, Ashton, Ryan G., Kyle, Landon and Ryan M.), a large extended family and special friends, Larry and Deb Lamphere. He was predeceased by his mother and grandparents.



Funeral arrangements are being made by A.W. Rich Funeral Home in Essex Junction, VT. The family will have a private celebration of James' life in the future. In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to help his children with funeral expenses. Please contact Randi McCuin regarding donations.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store