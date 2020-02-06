Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cardell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. (Gym) Cardell


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. (Gym) Cardell Obituary
James F. Cardell (GYM)

Essex Junction - James F. Cardell, 84,of Essex Junction died on Tuesday, 2/4/2020 at Mansfield Place following a courageous battle with PSP.

He was born on 8/23/1935 in Springfield, VT, the son of Gabriel and Jennie Rochulka Cardell. He was a graduate of Black River High School (1953); Johnson State Teacher's College, (1958); and Ithaca College, Master of Science, PE, (1965).

He was married in Northfield to Jacqueline Hathaway. Gym began his teaching career at Waitsfield High School and Marshfield/Plainfield High School, later moving to Burlington where his love of sports led him to become Athletic Director for the Burlington School system for many years. After his retirement from Education, he was able to spend his time dealing antiques, traveling, and participating in family events and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed spending time in Myrtle Beach with his wife, a place frequented by the entire family many times since the 1960's. One of his favorite activities was attending auctions, trying to get the best deals to support his antique business. He is a member of the Johnson State College Athletic Hall of Fame and the Vermont Principal's Association Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Daniel) Griffiths and Linda (Jim) Potvin; his grandchildren, Sarah Potvin Carter, D.J. Griffiths, Kristin Potvin, Meghan (Patrick) Creamer, Jessica (Matt) Alber; his great-grandchildren, Sam, Deven, Sophia, Amelia, Avery, Cayden, Maxwell, Brody, Owen, Layla, & Stella; his sister, Gayle Roundy, aunt, Emma Lannon, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He leaves many friends who he was able to enjoy life to the fullest with through travel, golf, poker, and the slot machines. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Jackie, and half-sister Carla.

Visiting hours will take place on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm with a Memorial Service starting at 4:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in the Spring. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.

In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the BHS Seahorse Pride c/o BHS 52 Institute Rd Burlington, VT 05408
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -