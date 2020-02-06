|
|
James F. Cardell (GYM)
Essex Junction - James F. Cardell, 84,of Essex Junction died on Tuesday, 2/4/2020 at Mansfield Place following a courageous battle with PSP.
He was born on 8/23/1935 in Springfield, VT, the son of Gabriel and Jennie Rochulka Cardell. He was a graduate of Black River High School (1953); Johnson State Teacher's College, (1958); and Ithaca College, Master of Science, PE, (1965).
He was married in Northfield to Jacqueline Hathaway. Gym began his teaching career at Waitsfield High School and Marshfield/Plainfield High School, later moving to Burlington where his love of sports led him to become Athletic Director for the Burlington School system for many years. After his retirement from Education, he was able to spend his time dealing antiques, traveling, and participating in family events and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed spending time in Myrtle Beach with his wife, a place frequented by the entire family many times since the 1960's. One of his favorite activities was attending auctions, trying to get the best deals to support his antique business. He is a member of the Johnson State College Athletic Hall of Fame and the Vermont Principal's Association Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Daniel) Griffiths and Linda (Jim) Potvin; his grandchildren, Sarah Potvin Carter, D.J. Griffiths, Kristin Potvin, Meghan (Patrick) Creamer, Jessica (Matt) Alber; his great-grandchildren, Sam, Deven, Sophia, Amelia, Avery, Cayden, Maxwell, Brody, Owen, Layla, & Stella; his sister, Gayle Roundy, aunt, Emma Lannon, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He leaves many friends who he was able to enjoy life to the fullest with through travel, golf, poker, and the slot machines. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Jackie, and half-sister Carla.
Visiting hours will take place on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm with a Memorial Service starting at 4:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in the Spring. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the BHS Seahorse Pride c/o BHS 52 Institute Rd Burlington, VT 05408
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020