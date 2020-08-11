1/1
James F. Nelson
James F. Nelson

Fairfax - James F. Nelson, 73, died Thurs. 7/23/20 at the UVMMC.

Jim was born on 9/11/46 and grew up in St Albans. He graduated from BFA '64. He served in the US Navy '64-'70, and went to Vietnam 67-'68. He got a job at the CV Railroad and worked there from '70-'95. He lived in Milton, where he raised his two sons Jeremiah and Jamie. He loved and lived for his kids, grandkids, friends and family. He loved to hunt and fish, spend time on his land, ride Harleys, and be with his loved ones.

We invite everyone who wants to attend and pay their respects to meet at Minors Funeral Home on 8/23/20 at noon. We will have a procession from Minors to his final resting place at his land in Fairfax. If you have a motorcycle, please ride it in Jim's honor. We will have a wake and funeral there. Jim will receive military honors and have a graveside service. If you cannot meet at the funeral home please meet us at the land.

You can send flowers to Minors or donate to the GoFundMe: Help the boys with funeral expenses for "Jimdad".

To view Jim's complete obit. or leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
