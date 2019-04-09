|
|
James F. Varney, Sr.
Burlington - James F. Varney, Sr., 74, passed away on April 2, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare.
He was born in Rochester, NH on June 21, 1944, the son of Walter E. and Leona A. (Daley) Varney.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 11am in Lakeview Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: , 300 Cornerstone Dr. Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.
Elmwood-Meunier in charge.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019