James Fuller
Williston - James Bigelow Fuller, 81, of Williston, Vermont, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by members of his family.
James was born in New Haven, CT, on April 8, 1938, the son of Henry James and Virginia Giles Fuller, both of Quincy, MA. He graduated from Milford High School, Milford, CT. He received a BSEE degree from Tufts University, Medford, MA, and was a proud member of Sigma Nu(N) fraternity. James also received a MSEE degree from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now Polytechnic Institute of New York) and a MS Management degree from Long Island University, Greenvale, NY. James also studied Government Contracting law at New York University. After retirement, James also went to the University of New Hampshire and became a certified Paralegal in New Hampshire although never practicing that profession.
James married Shirley Ann Hale of Freeport, NY, on May 21, 1965. James was predeceased by his wife Shirley, who passed on September 28, 2013, and two of his brothers David Giles Fuller and Charles Henry Fuller.
James was employed over his career by various electronics engineering firms involved in the defense electronic systems and technology industry. His responsibilities evolved from electronics design to systems Project Management, Program Management, Advances Programs/Management and Operations Management.
James leaves behind surviving spouse Richard Martell. James also leaves behind three children Deborah Fuller Lamm (and spouse Clifton Randolph Lamm) of Concord, NC, James Robertson Fuller (and spouse Debra Keelan Fuller) of Cary, NC and Douglas Bruce Fuller (and partner Francisca Paulete) of Springfield, OR, his brother Steven Robertson Fuller (and spouse Valerie Mascola Fuller. James had eight grandchildren Tiffany Joy Thompson, Christopher Thomas Masterson, Ashley Marie Osborne, Amber Lynn Masterson, Rebekah Grace Lamm, Ian Michael Fuller, Ethan James Fuller and Tessa Ann Marie Fuller and nine great- grandchildren Istra Kaelie Thompson, Evaine Elizabeth Thompson, Verity Alyse Thompson, Selah Mercy Thompson, Ilyia Vita Thompson, Ryker Elliott Osborne, Gabriel Thomas Masterson, Adrian Immanuel Masterson and Judah Skye Masterson.
James is remembered as a caring and giving person to many in his family and community. He had the ability to find the "good' in everyone and tried to help them as best he could. The family spent many happy times at their camp on Lake Champlain, Willsboro Point, NY.
James is to be cremated and his ashes buried alongside those of his beloved wife, Shirley, at a private family cemetery. A funeral service will be held at 5:00pm on Thursday, April 18, at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. Flowers can be sent to 136 Honeysuckle Lane, Williston, VT. In lieu of flowers, contributions can also be made to in memory of James. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019