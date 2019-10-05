|
|
James G. "Jim" Brouillette
St. Albans - James G. "Jim" Brouillette, 91, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019 at the Homestead at Pillsbury with his 3 daughters at his side.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM
at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake St. in St. Albans with Rev. Kevin Chalifoux officiating. Prayers of committal and interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans on Thursday, October 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
Should friends desire, gifts in Jim's memory may be made to American Legion - Children's Miracle Network, 4525 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 or the VT Division - , 45 Swift St., South Burlington, VT 05403.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 5, 2019