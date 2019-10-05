Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
246 Lake St.
St. Albans, VT
Resources
James G. "Jim" Brouillette


1928 - 2019
James G. "Jim" Brouillette Obituary
James G. "Jim" Brouillette

St. Albans - James G. "Jim" Brouillette, 91, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019 at the Homestead at Pillsbury with his 3 daughters at his side.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM

at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake St. in St. Albans with Rev. Kevin Chalifoux officiating. Prayers of committal and interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans on Thursday, October 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

Should friends desire, gifts in Jim's memory may be made to American Legion - Children's Miracle Network, 4525 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 or the VT Division - , 45 Swift St., South Burlington, VT 05403.

To view the complete obituary, share a memory or send a message of condolence to Jim's family, please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 5, 2019
