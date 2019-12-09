Resources
James G. Peeters In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

James G. Peeters

07/02/1970 - 12/11/2009



It was ten years ago today

You decided to be on your way

No time for hugs or goodbyes

It was your turn to fly

To a place free from suffering & pain, only warmth & peace again

While this helps us understand why

We still have empty hearts and often cry

Continue to watch over us with your star light, so bright

Your beautiful girls and I always look to the sky for you, the brightest star

This helps us believe everything will someday be alright
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
