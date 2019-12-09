|
|
In Loving Memory of
James G. Peeters
07/02/1970 - 12/11/2009
It was ten years ago today
You decided to be on your way
No time for hugs or goodbyes
It was your turn to fly
To a place free from suffering & pain, only warmth & peace again
While this helps us understand why
We still have empty hearts and often cry
Continue to watch over us with your star light, so bright
Your beautiful girls and I always look to the sky for you, the brightest star
This helps us believe everything will someday be alright
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019